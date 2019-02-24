Linda C. Alexander



Dec. 26, 1947 - Feb. 21, 2019



NILES, MI - Linda C. Alexander, 71, of Niles, passed away at her daughter's home on Thursday, February 21, 2019



Linda was born on December 26, 1947, to the late William G. and Geraldine (Harris) Edmonds in Plant City, Florida.



After graduating from Brandywine High School, Linda went on to complete her Associates Degree in Arts at Lake Michigan College.



Linda was often lovingly referred to as the “purple hair lady”. Her unique personality made her who she was -- a salesman, a friend to everyone, the neighborhood mom, taking a lot of kids on their first toilet papering adventure. Linda loved going to Florida in the winter, where she would spend time with her sister and her nieces. In her free time she enjoyed painting and growing beautiful flowers. Linda was a charmer, and her smile could light up a room. Her most valuable time was when she was with her family; she loved them with all of her heart.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her companion of fourteen years, Larry Drury; and her sister, June Lopez.



Linda is survived by her children, John (Andrea) Alexander and Heather (Dustin Winther) Alexander; five grandchildren, Charity Alexander, JB Alexander, Lexi Williams, Brenna Herbstreith, and Madyson Winther; a brother, William Edmonds; a sister, Sarah Langlais; stepbrother, David Edmonds; nephew, Mathew; nieces, Jessica, Kaytlin, and Ashley; and four great-nieces.



Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to the , www. .



In keeping with her wishes cremation has taken place, and she will be laid to rest with Larry at Silverbrook Cemetery. Her family will be planning a celebration of her life at a later date.



Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary