June 6, 1949 - July 22, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Linda DeHays, 70, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away from cervical cancer and after complications from surgery 9:02 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 in her residence.

Linda was born on June 6, 1949 in Mishawaka to Harold and Doris (Price) Selner, both of whom have preceded her in death. Linda married Richard N. DeHays. Richard preceded Linda in death on November 28, 2015.

Linda is survived by her children, Mike DeHays and Polly DeHays; and a granddaughter, Hidemi (Michael) Peck. Linda graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1967 and she retired in 2014 from Dujarie House after 9 years of service working in the Activities Department. Linda was a devoted wife and mother and committed her life to caring for others.

Linda enjoyed knitting, crafting, and gardening and was active with the Antique Car Club, Cruisers Still Cruising, and the Pioneer Auto Club. Linda was well known for her baking.

Visitation for Linda will be on August 8, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka. Funeral services will take place on Friday, August 9, 11:00 a.m. at the Faith United Methodist Church, 22045 County Road 18, Goshen, IN 46528. There will also be visitation one hour prior to the funeral services beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor John Hogsett will officiate the services with burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to River Bend Cancer Services, 3516 East Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
