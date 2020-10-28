Linda Domberg
Dec. 22, 1947 - Oct. 23, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI -
Linda Domberg, 72, of Cassopolis, died Fri., Oct. 23, 2020 in her residence. She was born December 22, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Jerry and Cecelia Manning.
Linda is survived by her long-time companion, Michael Maloney; two sons, Dan (Julie) Domberg and Doug Domberg, four grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will observe a private remembrance.
Arrangements by Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online and read complete obituary at wagnercares.com
