Linda Domberg
1947 - 2020
Linda Domberg

Dec. 22, 1947 - Oct. 23, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI -

Linda Domberg, 72, of Cassopolis, died Fri., Oct. 23, 2020 in her residence. She was born December 22, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Jerry and Cecelia Manning.

Linda is survived by her long-time companion, Michael Maloney; two sons, Dan (Julie) Domberg and Doug Domberg, four grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements by Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online and read complete obituary at wagnercares.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
(269) 445-2435
