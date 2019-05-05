Linda Domonkos Kuczwara



Jan. 28, 1941 - April 30, 2019



LOUISVILLE, KY - Linda Domonkos Kuczwara passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 30, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital with her loving husband at her side at the age of 78, following several years of cancer and other health problems.



Linda was born in South Bend, IN, January 28, 1941 to Dr. Lewis and Gazella (Foldesi) Domonkos. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother.



She was a member of the Saint Louis Bertrand Catholic Church Rosary Altar Society and Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church.



She is preceded in death her parents; brother, Louie (Linda), and several in-laws.



Linda is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Joseph W. Kuczwara; sons, Joseph L. Kuczwara (Lisa) and John M. Kuczwara (Alisha Rankin) of Somerville, MA; daughter, Deborah M. Deatherage (Bill); grandchildren, Joanna Kuczwara, Nico and Eli Rankin Kuczwara; brother, Larry Domonkos (Pat) of Wake Forest, NC, and several in-laws.



She retired after 20 years at JCPS. She enjoyed working with ceramics for 40 years and proudly displayed her work during Christmas and other holidays.



Linda's family is grateful for the compassionate care provided by doctors Donald Miller and Jason Chesney, and the loving staff for the compassionate care provided by the Brown Cancer Center.



Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, “in St. Matthews”, with prayers at 6 p.m. being said by the St. Louis Bertrand Altar Society.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be given to Kentucky School for the Blind Charitable Foundation, Inc., 1867 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206 or Saint Joseph Children's Home, 2823 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 5, 2019