1/1
Linda Fair
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Fair

Nov. 6, 1936 - Oct. 24, 2020

NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Linda Walsh Fair, 83, of Manteo, NC and formerly of Clearwater Beach, FL passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Peak Resources in Nags Head, NC.

She was born in Elwood, IN on November 6, 1936, daughter of Reverend William Walsh and Zelpha DeLawter Walsh.

Linda was a graduate of North Liberty High School and attended the Radio and Television School of Technology in Omaha, NE. She worked at Studebaker and later was a residential and commercial real estate agent for many years. Linda was a member of the Clearwater Episcopal Church of the Ascension, were she also volunteered.

Her friends and family will miss her smiling face, her kind words, her generous spirit and her wanderlust. She is survived by her daughter, Kris Fair of Manteo, NC, and her son, Scott Fair and wife Phyllis, and grandson Fisher of Whitefish, MT. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Donald Fair, and her sisters, Doris Peacock, Enid Liggett, and Donna Steele Covel. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, Linda has requested that memorial donations be made to the National MS Society at https://mssociety.don-

ordrive.com/campaign/ Linda-Fair-Memorial-Fund

Please express condolences to the family via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved