Linda Fair
Nov. 6, 1936 - Oct. 24, 2020
NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Linda Walsh Fair, 83, of Manteo, NC and formerly of Clearwater Beach, FL passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Peak Resources in Nags Head, NC.
She was born in Elwood, IN on November 6, 1936, daughter of Reverend William Walsh and Zelpha DeLawter Walsh.
Linda was a graduate of North Liberty High School and attended the Radio and Television School of Technology in Omaha, NE. She worked at Studebaker and later was a residential and commercial real estate agent for many years. Linda was a member of the Clearwater Episcopal Church of the Ascension, were she also volunteered.
Her friends and family will miss her smiling face, her kind words, her generous spirit and her wanderlust. She is survived by her daughter, Kris Fair of Manteo, NC, and her son, Scott Fair and wife Phyllis, and grandson Fisher of Whitefish, MT. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Donald Fair, and her sisters, Doris Peacock, Enid Liggett, and Donna Steele Covel. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, Linda has requested that memorial donations be made to the National MS Society at https://mssociety.don-ordrive.com/campaign/
Linda-Fair-Memorial-Fund
