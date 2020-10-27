Linda Farrand
March 26, 1952 - Oct. 22, 2020
NOBLESVILLE, IN -
Linda L. Farrand, 68, of Noblesville, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born on March 26, 1952 in Madison, Indiana.
Linda was a preschool teacher for many years in South Bend and then at Carmel United Methodist Church. She was a member of Grace Church North Indy Campus. Linda enjoyed painting and traveling, especially to Lake Michigan. She volunteered with Outreach Inc in Indy by helping homeless teenagers through art and painting with PrimeLife Enrichment. Linda also volunteered at her church by doing set design, writing sympathy cards, and participating in the worship arts group.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Farrand; mother, Maude Lunsford; daughters, Jessica (Jeff) Grimes and Alison (Mike) Poorman; son, Drew Farrand; grandchildren, Madelyn & Caleb Poorman, and Jacob & Jonathan Grimes; siblings, Teresa Nardone, Amanda Stancil, Jerry Banks, and Nancy Kaylor; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Banks and brother, Rodney Banks.
Services will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until the time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Outreach Indiana, P.O. Box 11416, Indianapolis, IN 46201 or www.outreachindiana.org
.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com