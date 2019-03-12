Linda Ingram



August 30, 1953 - March 3, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Linda D. Ingram answered the call of almighty GOD on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana. Linda is the first born of three children born to Robert and Mary Helen Ingram of South Bend, both of whom preceded her in death as well as her youngest sister, Nancy M. Ingram-White. Linda received her education from both Washington High School in South Bend, Indiana and Bethel College of Mishawaka, Indiana.



Linda had long-standing employment with the Indiana Department of Welfare for 31 years of service as an Account Clerk. Also, during that time she worked at Saint Mary's of Holy Cross part-time as a Companion to the Sisters of Holy Cross. When she retired from the Welfare Department in 2010, she continued her employment with Sisters of the Holy Cross from 1999 until the day GOD called her home.



Linda was a faithful, GOD-fearing woman. She was blessed in life and death. She had a heart as big as the world and was always helping others in every way that she could. She was a loving and caring person to her family and friends. Linda will be greatly missed by loving family and friends.



With lasting, loving memories and sad hearts, Linda leaves as survivors, her only son, Ronald J. McGee Jr.; her only granddaughter, Nivea L. McGee; her last sister, Angela F. Ingram-Lee; three nephews, Dominique T. White, Demetrius D. Ingram, and Dale L. Ingram, and a host of relatives, cousins, and friends.



Linda is now with GOD and HE will take care of her according to HIS own divine LOVE. I thank my FATHER for the time he gave me to be with my sister. I will always love her, and I will forever carry her within my heart. Rest in Peace, Dear Sister. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary