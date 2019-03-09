Home

Oct. 17, 1946 - March 6, 2019

GRANGER, IN - Linda J. Hudkins, 72, of Granger, Indiana passed away at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in her home. Linda was born on October 17, 1946 in South Bend, Indiana to Dr. Casimer and Wanda (Milik) Marosz. She retired from Comcast, where she was employed in Customer Service for over 20 years. Linda is survived by two daughters, Angela (Marty) Heirty of South Bend, Indiana and Melissa (Mark) Farmer of Granger, Indiana; four grandchildren, Lauren, Addyson, Lucy, and Grayson; and her brother, Patrick Marosz of Arkansas. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, David and Jim Marosz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in St. Pius X Church. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, where a Rosary/Vigil Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. A visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Pius X Church. Linda was a member of M.R. Falcons. She enjoyed bowling at P.N.A., reading, crossword puzzles, and spending time at her family's lake cottage. Memorial contributions may be directed to the . To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019
