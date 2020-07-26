Linda Jean



Miltenberger



Dec. 3, 1944 - July 23, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Linda Jean Miltenberger, age 75, of South Bend passed away at St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Mishawaka on July 23, 2020. Linda was born on December 3, 1944 in Metropolis, Illinois to Joe and Iralene Jacobs. On October 12, 1963 she married Roy Miltenberger in South Bend.



Linda was a wonderful wife, mom, grandma, and sister. She enjoyed reading, knitting, and crocheting. In her youth she enjoyed bowling with her husband. Linda retired from the Clay Township Assessors office and she also worked as a Clay Township dispatcher.



Linda is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roy Miltenberger, their children, Joseph (Susan) Miltenberger, Roy Miltenberger, and Linda Fulbright all of South Bend; her grandchildren, Lacey (Juan Gonzalez-Lopez) Miltenberger of Canada, Travis Miltenberger of South Bend, Liz Naland of South Bend, and Bryan Ransyer of South Bend; and her brothers, Robert “Bob” Jacobs and Jerry Jacobs both of Illinois. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Ronald Jacobs, Terry Jacobs, Marty Jacobs, and Dennis “ Denny “ Jacobs.



Friends may visit with family from 4pm - 8pm on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home, 1109 Lincolnway West, Osceola, IN 46561. Funeral services will be at 11 am on Wednesday, July 29 where visitation will be one hour before funeral services. Pastor Bob Vale will be officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in South Bend.





