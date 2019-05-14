Linda Jones Visser



July 15, 1945 - May 6, 2019



NILES, MI - Linda Jean Visser (Lynn Jones), 73, of Niles, MI passed away in her home on May 6.



Linda is a 1964 graduate of Brandywine High School in Niles, MI and a graduate of William Tyndale College in Farmington Hills, MI with a dual Bachelor's degree in Theology and Psychology. Linda worked for Electronic Data Systems for over 20 years, finishing her career as a Manager.



On December 21, 1962, Linda married Cameron Jones. They raised a family of three boys and remained married for 34 years. Cameron and Linda have remained good friends.



Linda had many talents and hobbies. She had a special talent for designing and building. She was constantly working on a design or construction project and every house she lived in felt like a model home.



Of all her talents, Linda was most adept at understanding and communicating with the people around her. Her listening, coaching, and communication skills are well known and she had a positive impact on innumerable lives as a result.



She is preceded by the recent death of her mother, Margaret Visser.



Surviving are her father, Arthur Jr.; her partner, Vilma; her brother, Arthur (Cindy); her sister, Vicky; her sons and daughters-in-law, Robert, Randall (Julie), and Christopher (Kelley), and by her six grandchildren.



Linda was best known for her love to her family, her wisdom, her devotion to God, and her wicked sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her.



A private family gathering will be held to celebrate her life. Flowers and notes may be sent to Bertrand Bible Church, 1008 Ontario Rd., Niles, MI 49120.