Linda Kay Havens Byrd



June 17, 1951 - April 3, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Linda Kay Havens Byrd, 67, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 3, surrounded by her loving family.



Linda was born on June 17, 1951, in Mishawaka, to Gladys and Robert Havens. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Frank Havens.



On June 2, 1973, Linda married her teenage sweetheart, Steven Byrd of South Bend. She is survived by her husband; daughter, Amanda (Jeremy Wagner) Byrd of South Bend; son, Nicholas (Lisa Silveus) Byrd of South Bend; grandchildren, Kaleigh (Rider Adkins) Byrd and Ashton Byrd; and siblings, Connie (Gary) Smith.



Linda touched everyone she knew. Earning her MBA at Notre Dame, Linda went into the workforce as a human resource representative for St. Joseph Hospital in Mishawaka on 4th Street, Press Ganey, and Hamilton Grove. She advocated for employees and had a knack of remembering every little personal detail at the drop of a hat. She deeply loved her family and was a dedicated wife and a caring, loving mother, grandmother, and aunt. Linda also had many fur babies throughout her life, and held a special place in her heart for each one (especially Squirt). She was known for her love buns and pies and enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping in the woods and relaxing on beaches. She and her friends Janice, Eileen, Barb, Shari, Jill, Janet, Mary, and Terrie took an annual Ladies Camping trip every year for over 40 years.



A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, April 13 from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. with a time for sharing at 4:00 at Hahn Funeral Home, located at 505 W 8th Street in Mishawaka.



Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice Care.



Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice Care.

To leave the family an online condolence or to share memories with the family, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.