Linda Kiekbusch
Nov. 25, 1947 - March 8, 2020
MIDLAND, TX - Linda Kiekbusch, 72, of Midland passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Committal service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church columbarium in Midland.
Linda was born on November 25, 1947 to Ralph and Elizabeth Colt in South Bend, Indiana where she was also raised. She married Richard Kiekbusch on August 31, 1968 and they enjoyed 51 ½ years of marriage. Linda was a movie buff and more importantly a cheerful person who loved her friends and family. She was totally devoted to her husband Richard, and supported him in his career.
Linda is survived by her husband, Richard; brother, Larry Colt of South Bend, Indiana; and her nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ralph and Elizabeth Colt; and her brother, Terry Colt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of St. Joseph County, Indiana; University of Notre Dame; or St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Midland, TX.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020