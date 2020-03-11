Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Committal
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Catholic Church
St. Stephen's Catholic Church columbarium, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Kiekbusch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Kiekbusch


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Kiekbusch Obituary
Linda Kiekbusch

Nov. 25, 1947 - March 8, 2020

MIDLAND, TX - Linda Kiekbusch, 72, of Midland passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Committal service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church columbarium in Midland.

Linda was born on November 25, 1947 to Ralph and Elizabeth Colt in South Bend, Indiana where she was also raised. She married Richard Kiekbusch on August 31, 1968 and they enjoyed 51 ½ years of marriage. Linda was a movie buff and more importantly a cheerful person who loved her friends and family. She was totally devoted to her husband Richard, and supported him in his career.

Linda is survived by her husband, Richard; brother, Larry Colt of South Bend, Indiana; and her nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ralph and Elizabeth Colt; and her brother, Terry Colt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of St. Joseph County, Indiana; University of Notre Dame; or St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Midland, TX.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -