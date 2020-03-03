|
|
Linda L. Borton
May 2, 1939 - Feb. 29, 2020
NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Linda L. Borton, 80 years old, passed away at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Southfield Village, South Bend. Linda was born on May 2, 1939 in North Liberty to the late Matthew Inman and Dora (Naragon) Whitmer. She has remained a lifelong resident of North Liberty. On December 25, 1960 in North Liberty, Linda and James O. Borton were united marriage. Her husband preceded her in death on February 26, 2015. Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Bonnie Hendricks and Susan Boswell; and five brothers, Charles, Jerry, James, Rollo, and Bert Whitmer.
Linda retired from Modern Door in Walkerton, IN. She attended North Liberty Church of the Brethren. Linda was formerly active with the bowling league in North Liberty for many years. She collected salt and pepper shakers, a total of 2265 pairs, comprising at least one from every state in the United States.
Linda is survived by three daughters, Mary (Ralph) Wise of Bremen, Louann (Larry) Etherton of Plymouth, and Jeanann Carrington of Tyner; three sons, John H. Borton of Walkerton, Matthew L. (Donita) Borton of South Bend, and James “Ray” Borton of Walkerton; thirteen grandchildren, Jimbo, Laura, Charles, Michael, James, Stephanie, David, Winston, Sierra, Sarah, Matthew, Daniel, and Bryan; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Gardner of Tyner; and her brother, Gene Whitmer of Fulton, NY.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the North Liberty Church of the Brethren. Pastor Don Carroll will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, North Liberty. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday at the Palmer Funeral Home, North Liberty and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Linda L. Borton may be donated to North Liberty Church of the Brethren, 201 E. Market St., North Liberty, IN 46554. Online condolences may be offered to the Borton family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 3, 2020