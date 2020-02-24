|
|
Linda L. Marsh
Oct. 27, 1945 - Feb. 21, 2020
DOWAGIAC, MI - Linda L. Marsh, 74, of Dowagiac, passed away at Hanson Hospice, after a brief illness, on Friday, February 21, 2020.
She was born on October 27, 1945, in Niles, Michigan to Guy and Frances (Parker) True.
She graduated from Niles High School class of 1963. On June 24, 1967, she married Kenneth Marsh at the Pokagon United Methodist Church in Pokagon Township. Linda worked in the banking industry for twenty-six years, before taking early retirement so she could stay home and take care of her grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Nancy J. Dillon.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Marsh of Dowagiac, two children; Daniel Marsh of Niles; Kristen (Donny) Williams of Cassopolis; her grandchildren, Kendon, Mikayla, and Hudson Williams; siblings, David True, and Cindy Egmer.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Mission Hills Memorial Chapel in Niles. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Sumnerville Cemetery.
Condolences, photos and memories may be shared with Linda's family at www.brownfuneralhomeniles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 24, 2020