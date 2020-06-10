Linda L. McCreary
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda L. McCreary

July 17, 1936 - June 8, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Linda McCreary, 83, died Monday & is survived by Debra Metzger, Kimberly McCreary, Trudy Smolenak, George McCreary, Jr. & Tim Rider. Visitation 4-7pm Sun., June 14 at Palmer Funeral Homes-Bubb Chapel. Full obit on FH website.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes-Bubb Chapel
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved