Linda L. McCreary
July 17, 1936 - June 8, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Linda McCreary, 83, died Monday & is survived by Debra Metzger, Kimberly McCreary, Trudy Smolenak, George McCreary, Jr. & Tim Rider. Visitation 4-7pm Sun., June 14 at Palmer Funeral Homes-Bubb Chapel. Full obit on FH website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.