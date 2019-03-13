Linda L. O'Konski



July 6, 1947 - March 10, 2019



EDWARDSBURG, MI - Linda L. O'Konski, 71, of Edwardsburg, passed away at The Hearth at Juday Creek on Sunday, March 10, 2019, with her loving family by her side.



Linda was born on July 6, 1947, to the late John and Katherine (Martin) George in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Edwardsburg High School and continued her education at Southwestern Michigan College. Linda was united in marriage to James “Jim” A. O'Konski at a ceremony in Edwardsburg on May 29, 1982. She worked for thirty-two years as a purchasing agent at Georgie Boy RV Manufacturing. In her free time she enjoyed crocheting and gardening. After retirement Linda and Jim had great plans; they were planning on traveling in their motor home; unfortunately Linda's health prevented that from happening. Linda's greatest joy came from spending time with her family.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Donna Watchorn.



Linda is survived by her husband, Jim of Edwardsburg; sons, Charles Heltzel of Edwardsburg and Joshua (Gayle) O'Konski of Edwardsburg; three grandchildren, Katelinn Heltzel, Emma M. and Liam M. O'Konski; siblings, Daniel (Suzanne) George of Bonita Springs, FL and JoAnn (Ron) Gabard of Cassopolis; and brother-in-law, Albert Watchorn of Edwardsburg.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St. in Niles. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.



Memorial contributions in Linda's memory may be made to the .



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019