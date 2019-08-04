|
|
Linda LaFortune
April 1, 1953 - July 27, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Linda Marie LaFortune, 66, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Linda was the oldest of seven children, born in South Bend, to the late Stanley and Dorothy Borlik. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jennifer (James) Hetrick, Jamie Hartzke (Jeff Sturgill), Jeffery LaFortune, and Justin LaFortune (Kayla Baloun); grandchildren, Devon LaFortune, Braxton LaFortune, Aubree Dougall, Jordan Hartzke, and William Hartzke; brothers, Robert (Donna) Borlik and Mark (Gail) Borlik; sisters, Peggy (Fred) Chwalek, Marry Borlik (Alberto Velez), and Annie Borlik; and several loved nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Borlik. Linda was fiercely independent and devoted her life to caring for her family. After raising four children of her own (and never once letting any of them mow the lawn), Linda dedicated her time to her grandchildren and grandpuppies. Linda never missed a birthday, a ballgame, or a walk to the park and always had an endless supply of Poptarts and pig ears. When her father's health declined, Linda stepped up to care for him as well and became his constant companion and supplier of sugary treats. Linda was also devoted to her family at MSC Industrial Supply, where she worked for over twenty years. On that rare occasion that she took a little time for herself, Linda loved to take casino trips with her close friend Bobbi Greene. Linda's love of and devotion to her family defined who she was. Linda was a small woman but a huge presence in our hearts and our lives and she will be missed greatly. A gathering to remember Linda will be held at St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Road, South Bend, on August 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph County Parks, IN. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019