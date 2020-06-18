Linda Lee Bleich
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Lee Bleich

August 28, 1956 - June 15, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Linda L. Bleich, 63, passed away at her home on Monday, June 15, 2020 after living with cancer for the past four years.

Linda was born on August 28, 1956 to the late Martin J. and Matilda (Prikosovich) Bleich. Linda graduated from South Bend Washington High School. She worked many years in the insurance industry, recently retiring from The Healy Group in South Bend. Linda valued the support and companionship of management and all of her coworkers at The Healy Group. She considered them her second family.

Surviving Linda is her brother, Joseph (Michele) Bleich of South Bend; niece, Stefanie (John) O'Dell of Rockford, IL; nephew, Eric (Anca) Bleich of Pretoria, South Africa; and great-nephews, Emanuel R. and Maximillian L. Bleich of South Africa. She also left behind her three fur babies, Hunter, Raven, and Shadow.

Linda enjoyed yard work, reading, classic movies, true crime TV shows, and traveling. She loved volunteering at various charity walks and events. Her gentle spirit and positive outlook were an inspiration to those who knew her. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Linda may be made to Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to the animal welfare agency of your choice,

Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, June 20 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, in Holy Family Catholic Church, South Bend. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 social distancing will be enforced and masks required.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved