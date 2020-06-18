Linda Lee Bleich
August 28, 1956 - June 15, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Linda L. Bleich, 63, passed away at her home on Monday, June 15, 2020 after living with cancer for the past four years.
Linda was born on August 28, 1956 to the late Martin J. and Matilda (Prikosovich) Bleich. Linda graduated from South Bend Washington High School. She worked many years in the insurance industry, recently retiring from The Healy Group in South Bend. Linda valued the support and companionship of management and all of her coworkers at The Healy Group. She considered them her second family.
Surviving Linda is her brother, Joseph (Michele) Bleich of South Bend; niece, Stefanie (John) O'Dell of Rockford, IL; nephew, Eric (Anca) Bleich of Pretoria, South Africa; and great-nephews, Emanuel R. and Maximillian L. Bleich of South Africa. She also left behind her three fur babies, Hunter, Raven, and Shadow.
Linda enjoyed yard work, reading, classic movies, true crime TV shows, and traveling. She loved volunteering at various charity walks and events. Her gentle spirit and positive outlook were an inspiration to those who knew her. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Linda may be made to Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to the animal welfare agency of your choice,
Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, June 20 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, in Holy Family Catholic Church, South Bend. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.