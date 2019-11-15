Home

Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home
26863 W. Main Street
Edwardsburg, MI 49112
269 663-5345
Linda M. Franks


1955 - 2019
Linda M. Franks Obituary
Linda M. Franks

Aug. 3, 1955 - Nov. 11, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, MI - Linda Marie Franks, 64 years old, of Edwardsburg, passed to her rest Nov. 11, 2019 at home after an illness. She was born Aug. 3, 1955 in Niles, MI, the daughter of James and Margaret (Corbit) McIntyre and has lived most of her life in the Michiana area. She was an attentive mother and stayed at home to rear her children and provide for her husband.

Linda was married Aug. 11, 1973 in Penn Twp., near Cassopolis, as Linda McIntyre to Floyd Franks. Floyd survives with their children, Aimee (Huber) Olivas of Albuquerque, NM, Jeremy (Christina) Franks of Dowagiac, and Kacie Franks of Edwardsburg, and eight grandchildren. Also surviving is her father, James Lee McIntyre of Cassopolis, her mother, Margaret Jane McIntyre of Edwardsburg, a sister, Susan Jane (Vern) Biggs of Cassopolis, and a brother, Ricky (Michelle) McIntyre of Cassopolis.

There are no services at this time. Cremation will take place and she will be given to her family for final placement in the future. The Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 15, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -