|
|
Linda M. Schirano
Sept. 30, 1943 - July 27, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Linda Mae Schirano, 75, of Granger passed away on Saturday, July 27 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born September 30, 1943 in Tacoma, WA to the late Grace (Stahly) and William C. Kiester. On January 13, 1973, she married Louis G. Schirano at the New York Athletic Club. He preceded her in death on October 15, 2017. She is survived by her sons, William L.T. Schirano (Katie) of Lorton, VA and John A. Schirano (Rachael) of Bloomington, IL; eight grandchildren, Lillian, Charles, Isabella, Jack, Lydia, James, Elizabeth, and Cameron Schirano; and two sisters, Nancy Vellutini of Eureka, CA and Jill Charrier of Sacramento, CA.
Linda grew up on a prune farm in Santa Rosa, CA where the value of hard work and integrity was instilled in her at an early age. Following high school, she served her country for ten years at the Central Intelligence Agency earning an award for meritorious service. During her life, she traveled the world, including living abroad in Japan and London, and was fortunate to share a number of extraordinary experiences - never forgetting her humble beginnings. She raised her family in New York, north of the city in the small village of Bronxville. In 2001, Linda and her husband moved to Granger, Indiana where they lived the remainder of their days hosting many a Notre Dame classmate during each football season. In 2002, she became the second woman to join the Notre Dame Class of 1962.
Linda was an amazing baker who specialized in the world's greatest cheesecakes. While living in New York, she was an active participant in the local Meals on Wheels and the League of Women Voters. Linda's dedication to her family allowed for the opportunities her husband and children were blessed to have. Linda was an amazing grandmother. She was a tireless friend and universally adored by all who met her. She cherished her time with the amazing staff at Memorial Hospital and the family is forever grateful for both the care, as well as friendship, they provided.
A memorial funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to the Ara Parseghian Medical Research Foundation to find a treatment for Nieman-Pick Type C disease at www.parseghian.nd.edu/notre-dame-collaboration. Email condolences may be sent at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019