Linda M. Shah



Oct. 5, 1961 - June 12, 2020



BREMEN, IN - Linda M. Shah, 58, of Glendale, AZ, formerly of Bremen, passed away June 12, 2020 in St. Joseph's Hospital, Phoenix, from complications related to pancreatic cancer. Linda was born October 5, 1961, in South Bend, IN, to Paul and Edna (Germann) Grise, both of whom preceded her in death. She lived on the family farm near Bremen, IN until she left to attend Ball State University, where she majored in music and finance. She married Uttamlal “Tom” Shah, in 1983, at Salem United Methodist Church in Bremen. Linda was an excellent musician and bass player. Together, Linda and Tom played in jazz groups around central Indiana and enjoyed attending auto races and traveling. Later, they moved to Washington, D.C., and lived overseas for a period of years, until Tom's death in 1998. Linda always had an interest in black and white comedy films and pursued a certificate in film archiving at the L. Jeffrey Selznick School of Film Preservation, George Eastman Museum, in Rochester, NY. She then worked at the Library of Congress in Washington, before she met Richard Roberts in 2002 and moved to Glendale. They traveled to silent film festivals around the country and she worked to archive and catalog their film collection. In July of 2016, she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and underwent extensive surgery. She handled the treatment with grace and an attitude of acceptance. Linda is survived by Richard Roberts, her partner, and his parents, Jim and Jackie Roberts of Glendale; brothers, Charles (Carol) Grise, of Franklin, NC and Gary (Kay) Grise of Tucson, AZ; sister, Susan (Alan) Miller of Bremen, IN; niece, Michele Grise of Tucson; nephew, Kevin Grise of Charlottesville, VA; aunt, Georgia Germann of Wyatt, IN; and Uttamlal, Sr. and Donna Shah of Lithia Springs, GA. Visitation will be held from 11:00-2:00 pm, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm with burial to follow at the Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Habitat for Humanity, National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, or UCLA Film & TV Archive.





