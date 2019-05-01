Linda Mae Sears



March 21, 1943 - April 27, 2019



OSCEOLA, IN - Linda Mae Sears, 76, residing in Osceola, Indiana, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 27, 2019 at her home. She was born to the late Harris and Edna (Slattery) Greene on March 21, 1943 in Islip, New York.



Linda earned her Master's in Library Science at Indiana University. She was the Branch Director at the Bittersweet Branch Public Library in Mishawaka before retiring in 2008.



Linda is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Sears of South Bend; her son, Brian (Teressa) Sears of Bremen; eight grandchildren, Cody M. Sears, Taylor Marie (Nathanael) Cunningham, Jordan J. Sears, Cassie Rey'ann Sears, Grace Anne Brammer, Addie Marie Brammer, Sophia Mae Brammer and Michael A. Brammer; one great-grandchild, Henry J. Cunningham; one sister, Brenda (Nolan) Skidmore of North Carolina; and one brother, Robert (Linda) Greene of Georgia.



Funeral Services for Linda will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Linda may be made to the , 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545.



