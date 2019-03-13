Linda Marie Chatman



May 1, 1955 - March 6, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Linda Marie Chatman peacefully passed away at 12:06 p.m. on March 6, 2019 at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Linda Chatman was born on May, 1, 1955, in South Bend, Indiana to Georgeanna Jamison and T.C. Jamison, both of whom preceded her in death. Linda graduated from South Bend Central High School. She then attended Ivy Tech Community College and earned her certified nursing assistant (C.N.A.) certification. Linda was a CNA for over 40 years. She retired from Healthwin Specialized Care after 10 years of service there due to the decline in her health.



Linda married the love of her life, James Chatman, in 1978. Together, they had three daughters who survive her: Angie Jamison- Moody (Cardies) of South Bend, Indiana, Jeanette Chatman of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Antionette Chatman of Indianapolis, Indiana. She is also survived by one granddaughter, Jacquise Mickens-Barnett (Demetrious); and four great-grandchildren, Zaniyah Ware, Damarion Barnett, Derrion Barnett, and Demetrion Barnett, all of South Bend, Indiana; in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.



The Funeral Service is 12:00 Noon Saturday with visitation one hour before the service at Cobb Funeral Home.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019