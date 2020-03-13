|
|
Linda Ritchie
Sept. 9, 1946 - March 11, 2020
SILVER LAKE, IN - Linda Louise Ritchie of Silver Lake passed away surrounded by her family at 8:32 a.m. on Wed., March 11, 2020 at her residence at the age of 73.
She was born on September 9, 1946 in South Bend, the oldest of five children born to H. Patricia (Gorny) and Richard Eugene Clark, who were all of North Liberty. Linda always said she was very blessed to have grown up in North Liberty in the 1950's and 1960's. On August 23, 1968 she was married in North Liberty to James “Jim” Ritchie, who survives.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 51 years, James “Jim” Ritchie of Silver Lake; son, Wade Ritchie of Silver Lake; daughter, Dawn Ritchie of Fort Wayne; sister, Mary (Scott) Hatch of Hendersonville, NC; and brother, Dennis (Gail) Clark of Indianapolis. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Phyllis Snyder and Carol Albright all of North Liberty.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Mon., March 16, 2020 at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw. Linda's life will be celebrated with a service immediately following visitation at 4:00 p.m. and officiated by Pastor William Whitaker. Burial will take place at a later date at Westlawn Cemetery in North Liberty.
Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home's website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020