Linda Wade
May 29, 1953 - April 26, 2020
DOWAGIAC, MI - Linda Arlene Wade, 66, of Dowagiac passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. A Celebration of Life will be held graveside at 11:00AM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at South Wayne Cemetery, 22301 Gage St., Dowagiac. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.
Linda was born to Robert & Phyllis (Whitmore) Clark on May 29, 1953 in Dowagiac. She graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1971. Linda worked at Sealed Power for over 20 years as a factory employee. Most recently, she worked at the Shell Gas Station where she could always be found drinking her favorite pop from their signature cups, retiring in 2017. Linda was incredibly selfless, constantly putting others' needs before her own. Referring to herself as her family's personal Uber driver, Linda loved driving her family where needed, picking up groceries for anyone who asked, and assisting with any other errands that needed to be done. However, what Linda loved the most in her life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Spending time with them gave her the most joy and put the biggest smile on her face. She was a wonderful and caring lady who will be missed deeply by all who knew her.
Linda is survived by her parents, Robert & Phyllis Clark of Dowagiac; son, Scott (Kerri) Wade of Dowagiac; daughter, Tracy (Travis) Shaw of Decatur; grandchildren, Andrea & Tyler Wade, and Taylor & Kylie Alcala; great-grandchildren, Laikyn, Kollin, Marilyn, and Easton; and siblings, Larry (Tammy) Clark and Judy (Rich) Hamsher.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.