Lindol DeWitt
August 19, 1931 - April 28, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Lin passed away April 28, leaving behind cherished memories with all those who loved him. Born in Arkansas, he came to Mishawaka at the age of 17 for a job at Ball Band (Uniroyal). He retired from there after 45 years.
He met and married Dorothy Dean Fisher (Haddock) who preceded him in death along with brothers, John and Lawrence. Also preceding him in death was his beloved son Russell and niece Vickie.
He leaves behind a sister, Shirley Vanderburg, a son, John Glover (Rebecca), a daughter, Judy Kurnyak (Louis), along with grandchildren Timothy Glover (Renee), Amy Glover (Cleavon), Jonathon DeWitt (Sara), Anthony Kurnyak, and Dustin Kurnyak (Abbie). He was also blessed with thirteen great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who adored him. Lin also had two daughters from a previous marriage, Linda and Jackie. There will be a celebration of his life held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 West Catalpa Drive, Suite D, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545.
Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 3, 2020.