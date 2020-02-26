Home

Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Lisa Lee


1969 - 2020
Lisa Lee Obituary
Lisa Lee

Feb. 25, 1969 - Feb. 17, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Monday February 17, 2020 our beloved Lisa Doretta Lee was called home.

Lisa was born February 25, 1969 in East Chicago, IN to Robert E. And Louise M. Lee. The Lee family moved to Gary, IN., where she resided for her childhood. As a teen she went to Roosevelt High School. In the early 1990's Lisa moved to South Bend, IN, where she would spend her life.

Ms. Lee was well known around South Bend and well loved by many. She had a host of family and friends whom she considered family. Lisa was always the life of the party.

Left to cherish the memory and legacy of Lisa Lee are her four children; LaQuitia Lee, Ariole Jones, Terrance Jones and LaTasha Murray, 9 grandchildren; Te'Yanna Lyons, Terrion Metcalf, Tavion Metcalf, Tariah Lee, E'ziyah Jones, Terrance Jones Jr, Terrion Jones, Karma Jones and Ivory Murray, sisters; Denise Starks, Rita Lee, April Frederick and Porsha Lee, brothers; Robert Lee and Xavier Lee.

Preceding Lisa in death are her parents; Robert & Louise Lee, grandparents; Willie & Dora Franklin. Ms. Lisa D. Lee will dearly be missed.

Funeral arrangements for Lisa will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Viewing takes from noon to 1:00 p.m.

Visit our webpage: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020
