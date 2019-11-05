|
Lisa Lerman
May 27, 1968 - Nov. 3, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Lisa Lerman, 51, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019, after a valiant battle with breast cancer.
The daughter of Marsha Brook (Fred Kahn) and Ronald A. Silverman (Ann), Lisa married her high school sweetheart, Billy Lerman, on September 1, 1996. They are the proud parents of three sons, Max, Ari, and Josh. Lisa is survived by her brother, Todd Silverman M.D. (Jennie) and sister, Abby Hahn (Eran M.D.) and their children: Esti, Eli, Zahava, and Ezra Silverman, and Noa, Yael, and Orli Hahn. She is also survived by her Lerman family: Barbara and Dave Lerman, Danny (Elisheva), Mark (Ningrum), Alice (Tim Bennett), Sheila (Moe Glenner), Ben, and their children: Priel, Shirel, Matanya, Anna, and Eliana Lerman.
Lisa was an exceptional woman of many talents. A graduate of Riley High School, Lisa received an undergraduate degree from Indiana University Kelley School of Business and received an MBA from Northwestern University. Her professional endeavors included a position with the Federal Reserve Bank in Chicago, work as a valued human resource consultant, and as an interior designer for Peacock and Company. Most recently, Lisa received certification as a life coach focusing on breast cancer survivors. Her volunteer activities included serving as President of the Board of the South Bend Hebrew Day School, and working in many capacities for Stanley Clark School, Culver Military Academy, and Irish Youth Hockey. Currently, Lisa was serving as the President of the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley.
Lisa touched many lives in many communities. She had an amazing way of connecting with people and has collected a crowd of lifelong friends throughout the country. She was the stable source of advice and inspiration to her friends and family. Kind, loving, smart and funny, Lisa's wit and competence, her straightforward nature, her ability to “tell it like it is,” her positive outlook, and her courage and strength will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held in the Discovery Room at Century Center in downtown South Bend at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, with Rabbi Meir Bulman, Hebrew Orthodox Congregation, officiating.
Shiva visitation will be held in the home of Barbara and Dave Lerman Tuesday through Sunday (minus Friday) and additionally in the home of Marsha Brook and Fred Kahn on Wednesday and Thursday, November 6 and 7, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lisa's memory to The Jewish Federation, 3202 Shalom Way, South Bend, 46615, will be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.McGannHay.com.
PLEASE NOTE: The main entrance to the Century Center parking lot is closed and under contstruction. You must enter the parking lot off Jefferson on the west side of the river.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019