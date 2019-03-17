Home

Lizzie King

May 17, 1951 - March 12, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Beloved Mother, Lizzie Lee King, 67, of South Bend, IN passed away Tues., March 12, 2019. Born to the union of Frank & Rosie King, May 17, 1951 in Drew, MS, she is survived by her mother; two daughters, Rosie (Lashuan) Gist of Arkansas & Davina King of Indianapolis, IN, & a host of relatives. Celebration of Life will take place in her honor 10:30am Sat., March 23, 2019, with 1/2 hour viewing prior at Laymen Chapel CME Church, 303 S. Kenmore St., South Bend, IN 46628. Arrangements entrusted to www.BOYDANDSONFUNERALHOME.com where condolences may be shared.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019
