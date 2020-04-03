|
Lizzie Mae Moody
April 18, 1934 - March 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Lizzie Mae Moody passed away at 1:55 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 with her daughter Annette Moody and granddaughter Ukiea Murray at her side, at St. Joseph Regional Hospital.
Lizzie was born April 19, 1934 in Springfield, GA to the late Lonnie Dillard and Vinnie (Young) Dillard. In 1951, in Springfield, GA, Oscar and Lizzie united in holy matrimony. In 1952 she and Oscar relocated to South Bend, IN and their union lasted 64 years, until Oscar preceded Lizzie in death. Lizzie started working at St. Joseph Regional Hospital in 1968 in the housekeeping department. She retired as a supervisor of housekeeping in 1996. She also worked part time in South Bend hotels as a housekeeper. Lizzie was a member of St. Paul Bethel MB Church for years. Besides her parents, Lizzie was preceded in death by four sisters and a brother.
Survivors include one daughter, Annette Moody of South Bend, one son, Michael “CC” Moody of Colorado; four stepchildren, Jhonnie “Blue” Moody of San Diego, CA, Terry Harris, Tony “June” Harris, and Tracy Harris; two sisters, Luverta (Andy) Groves all of South Bend and Irene Cox of Rockledge, FL; one brother, Willie Dillard of Gary, IN, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and friends.
The family would like to thank the health home care crew, the staff at Sanctuary at St. Joe Holy Cross Rehab, and St. Joseph Hospital for all the love and care that they have expressed and shown the family.
Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at Alford's Mortuary. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 3, 2020