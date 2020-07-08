Lloyd Balsley
Oct. 25, 1929 - June 24, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Lloyd Earl Balsley, 90, of North Fort Myers, FL and formerly of Elkhart, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Lee Memorial Health System, Fort Myers. He was born on October 25, 1929 in Walkerton, to Lowell and Lois Balsley. On March 13, 1971 he married Wanda (Hartman) Balsley; she survives.
He is also survived by a son, Brian (Janna) Balsley of Cape Coral, FL, grandchildren, Brock Balsley and Gavin Balsley; siblings, Richard Ritchie and Gordon Balsley; niece, Christine (Tingley) Smith; and nephews, Ric Tingley-Brown, and Matthew Charles Bowen.
He was preceded in death by parents; two sisters, Louise Tingley and Sue Brown; brother-in-law, Robert Tingley and nephew, Scott Tingley.
Lloyd was a Veteran of the United States Army and a manager for an industrial towel service company. He was a member of Yellow Creek Mennonite Church. He was also an avid fan of the University of Notre Dame and its athletics and was an usher for football, basketball, and hockey games during his retirement for several years. He also enjoyed boating and camping and had visited numerous national parks and campgrounds across the United States.
Memorial contributions are designated for the Yellow Creek Building Fund, 64901 County Road 11, Goshen, IN 46526,
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be submitted at www.rrefh.com
.