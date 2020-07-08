1/1
Lloyd Balsley
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd Balsley

Oct. 25, 1929 - June 24, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Lloyd Earl Balsley, 90, of North Fort Myers, FL and formerly of Elkhart, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Lee Memorial Health System, Fort Myers. He was born on October 25, 1929 in Walkerton, to Lowell and Lois Balsley. On March 13, 1971 he married Wanda (Hartman) Balsley; she survives.

He is also survived by a son, Brian (Janna) Balsley of Cape Coral, FL, grandchildren, Brock Balsley and Gavin Balsley; siblings, Richard Ritchie and Gordon Balsley; niece, Christine (Tingley) Smith; and nephews, Ric Tingley-Brown, and Matthew Charles Bowen.

He was preceded in death by parents; two sisters, Louise Tingley and Sue Brown; brother-in-law, Robert Tingley and nephew, Scott Tingley.

Lloyd was a Veteran of the United States Army and a manager for an industrial towel service company. He was a member of Yellow Creek Mennonite Church. He was also an avid fan of the University of Notre Dame and its athletics and was an usher for football, basketball, and hockey games during his retirement for several years. He also enjoyed boating and camping and had visited numerous national parks and campgrounds across the United States.

Memorial contributions are designated for the Yellow Creek Building Fund, 64901 County Road 11, Goshen, IN 46526,

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be submitted at www.rrefh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Homes
311 S Main St
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-9547
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved