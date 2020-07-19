Lloyd D. Miller
Jan. 25, 1931 - July 5, 2020
GOSHEN, IN - Sunday, July 5, 2020, Lloyd D. Miller, 89, of South Bend, Indiana, living in Greencroft Health Center in Goshen, Indiana, peacefully passed away. On January 25, 1931, Lloyd was born at home, in Hutchinson, Kansas, at 3 1/2 pounds, to Daniel D. and Amanda Miller. He was born into an Amish home. When Lloyd was three years old, his mother passed away and soon after, his father joined the Mennonite Church. Lloyd attended Hesston College, in Kansas, for two years before finishing at Goshen College, Indiana, in 1951. He met Mary Jo Bontrager at Goshen College on a blind date, set up by mutual friends. They were married on August 27, 1955 at Forks Mennonite Church in Middlebury, Indiana. Lloyd and Mary Jo were blessed to welcome Roslyn Elizabeth Miller (Ricker) on April 11, 1970 in Wimbledon, England. Lloyd and Mary Jo were there for a year as part of a teacher exchange program. Their time in England gained them many friends and precious memories. Through Roz's friendship with Christina Pier (McGovern) in high school, Lloyd developed an unexpected and treasured friendship with Scott and Patricia Pier (Christina's parents). With Scott's guidance, Lloyd learned how to ride a motorcycle. He purchased a well-appointed, used Honda Gold Wing. In July of 1989, Lloyd and Scott took a 6,252-mile round trip or an “Incredible Journey” to Alaska. Lloyd documented the entire trip via a journal and his descriptions of their adventures were hilarious and insightful. Eventually, Lloyd traded in the 2-wheeled bike for a 3-wheeled (Honda) trike. It was his pride and joy for many years.
For more than 30 years, Lloyd taught in the South Bend Community School Corporation. Lloyd's sense of humor, calm demeanor, and creative presentation engaged many disinterested and energetic students. To this day, former students recall Lloyd's patience and how they enjoyed listening to The Hobbit on record and building load-bearing toothpick bridges in Mr. Miller's classroom.
Lloyd and Mary Jo were some of the first members of Kern Road Mennonite Church in the 1960's. For many years, Lloyd was one of the main choristers at Kern Road Mennonite Church. Lloyd and Mary Jo were also members of the Vesper Chorale in South Bend. In Lloyd's earlier years, he studied pottery during summers in graduate school at IU Bloomington. While in England, he completed several large brass rubbings in village churches. He enjoyed gardening and working various plantings into the yard. In the 70's, he took up macrame. In the 80's he took up stained glass. In his retired years, he took up elaborate counted-cross-stitch with many masterpieces installed in friends' and relatives' homes. Those who knew him best found his story-telling pockmarked with understated humor and clever remarks.
Although Lloyd and Mary Jo had only one biological child, they later welcomed Paul Hawkins and his partner, Roy Dahl into their family. The “Boys” as they were called by Lloyd and Mary Jo, participated in both the mundane and holidays in the Miller family. They happily gained another son when Roslyn married the late John Ricker in 2006. Lloyd loved being a grandfather to Zoe Kathryn and Ava Grace. Lloyd's precise and artistic abilities have been inherited and embraced by Zoe who is entering her senior year as an Art History and Studio Art Double Major at Saint Mary's College. Ava's dry sense of humor and somewhat rebellious nature are surely a tribute to Lloyd.
Lloyd is survived by his daughter, Roslyn Ricker; granddaughters, Zoe Kathryn-Miller Ricker and Ava Grace Ricker; sisters-in-law, Joyce Miller and Anna Mae Troyer; and sons by choice, Paul Hawkins and Roy Dahl. Preceding him in death are his wife, Mary Jo Miller, son-in-law, John Ricker, parents, Daniel D. and Amanda Miller, stepmother, Clara (Troyer) Miller, brothers, Elmer and Leroy Miller, and stepbrother, Alfred Troyer.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life for Lloyd virtually on July 23, 2020, at 7:00 PM. The service will take place through the video conferencing program, Zoom. A request for an invitation should be sent to krmc@krmc.net Once invited, a link will be sent for participation. A graveside service at the family cemetery will be held the following day.
