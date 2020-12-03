LLoyd J. Harter
Oct. 29, 1934 - Nov. 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Lloyd J. Harter, 86, of South Bend, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in his home with his loved ones. He was born on October 29, 1934, in Wakarusa, IN, to the late Ira J. and Edith L. (Britz) Harter. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruth A. Harter; two brothers, David W. and Lowell R. Harter; and his sister-in-law, Dorothy (Ayrea) Harter. Lloyd is survived by his three nieces, Danielle (Kirk) Lawrence and Melanie (Mark) Moore both of South Bend, and Rebecca (Todd) Carpenter of Terre Haute, IN; seven great-nieces and nephews; 14 great-great-nieces and nephews, extended family, friends, and his best friend, Stanley Feathers. He was a pure and innocent soul and it was a privilege to have known him. He taught those close to him that being different was ok and that love comes in many different ways. Anyone who ever met Lloyd knew that if he could grab their ear for more than a few seconds they would always be treated to his viewpoint on the world. He was a simple man of simple needs. Lloyd loved basketball, football, country/western music, classic cars, and most importantly a good meal. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation will take place. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
