Lloyd M. Stroud
July 19, 1943 - Nov. 2, 2019
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI - Lloyd Milton Stroud, 76, formerly of Osceola, lost his battle with Alzheimer's disease on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Lloyd was born July 19, 1943 in Buchanan to Charles and Alma (McLaughlin) Stroud. Lloyd spent his final weeks surrounded by his family, enveloped with love and laughter.
In 1973, Lloyd married the love of his life, Kay, who preceded him in death. Lloyd leaves behind his children: Lloyd Joseph Stroud, Angela Kaye Stroud (Aaron Sharp), John Drew Stroud (Lori Dixon), and stepchildren: Frederick Bennett, William Bennett, Randy Bennett, Luanne Bennett, and Robin Klotz. He was well-loved by all his siblings and is survived by: Phillip Stroud and Richard (Roseanne) Stroud, Mary Hesch, Marjorie (Paul) Seccareccio, and Lana (Joe) Heimbuch. Lloyd's surviving seven grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren will miss him dearly.
Lloyd is also preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Millie Rose Fox; and brothers, Charles (Bud) Everett Stroud and James Walter Stroud.
Lloyd led a balanced life through his strong character and value of hard work, big heart, and great sense of humor. He found creativity in his life's work as a cabinet maker and furniture restorer, and thoroughly enjoyed being outdoors and gardening in his free time. Throughout the years, Lloyd could be found yard-saling with his wife, playing with his grandkids, and spending time with his family. He was known to advocate for the underdog and stand up as an anti-bully; Lloyd's strong will followed him through the end of his days. Lloyd built a strong foundation for all his children to thrive off of, a foundation that will continue to expand and prosper with the generations to come.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, with visitation from Noon until 2 p.m. Contributions can be donated in Lloyd's memory to the () to help fund research and fight Alzheimer's disease and Dementia.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019