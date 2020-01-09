|
Lloyd R. Meyer
May 22, 1951 - Jan. 4, 2020
WALKERTON, IN - Lloyd R. Meyer, 68, of Walkerton, passed away on Saturday, January 4, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth, IN, after a sudden illness.
Lloyd was born on May 22, 1951, in St. Louis, MO to the late Oliver H.L. and Selma F. (Minnkemann) Meyer. Lloyd is survived by his daughter, Angela R. Meyer of Mishawaka, IN and his son, William L. Meyer of Columbus, OH, from his previous marriage to Deborah S. Wolff. He is also survived by three brothers, Arnold (Jeanne, deceased) of Highland, IL, Calvin (Sandra) of Huntley, IL, and Warren (Kathi) Meyer of Jerseyville, IL, along with several nieces and nephews, and his loving companion, Mitzi Knepper.
Following high school in Illinois, he was a graduate of University of Missouri-St. Louis. Lloyd came to the Michiana area in 1992 from Pittsburgh, PA. He retired from National Steel and became a bus driver for the John Glenn School Corporation, which he cherished. Lloyd would love to, as he would say, “piddle-outdoors” and enjoyed gardening, going to auctions and the theatre, golfing, canning, and being with his loving family. He truly enjoyed being a school bus driver and taking students to school, band events, athletic events, and field trips.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made in Lloyd's name to the John Glenn Scholarship Fund or Daniel Fortlander Memorial Scholarship Fund, in care of John Glenn High School, 201 John Glenn Drive, Walkerton, IN 46574.
Visitation for Lloyd will be on Saturday, January 11 at Walkerton United Methodist Church, 1000 Georgia Street, Walkerton, IN, from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. A Celebration of Lloyd's Life will begin at 12:00 P.M. The service will be officiated by Pastor Denny Soule and Richard Fansler.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Service “Walkerton Chapel” handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Meyer and Knepper families.
Condolences may be express online at: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020