Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hanley and Sons Funeral Home
1216 Roosevelt Road
Walkerton, IN 46574
(574) 586-7715
Resources
More Obituaries for Logan Correll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Logan A. Correll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Logan A. Correll Obituary
Logan A. Correll

Jan. 2, 1955 - Jan. 22, 2020

NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Logan A. Correll, 65, of North Liberty passed away on Wednesday, January 22 with his son by his side at Memorial Hospital, following a short illness.

Logan was born in South Bend on January 2, 1955 to the late Loren A. and Geneviene M. (Rhode) Correll. He is survived by his son, Shawn A. Correll of Walkerton; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Sandra McNeal of North Liberty. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lorna Close and brother, Karles Correll.

Logan kept himself busy farming, repairing vehicles, collecting many things, and being with his family.

The family honored Logan's wishes, and cremation has taken place. The family will have a memorial at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Logan's name to the American Diabetes Association, 115 North Lafayette Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46601.

The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home “Walkerton Chapel” handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Logan's family.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Logan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -