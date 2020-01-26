|
Logan A. Correll
Jan. 2, 1955 - Jan. 22, 2020
NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Logan A. Correll, 65, of North Liberty passed away on Wednesday, January 22 with his son by his side at Memorial Hospital, following a short illness.
Logan was born in South Bend on January 2, 1955 to the late Loren A. and Geneviene M. (Rhode) Correll. He is survived by his son, Shawn A. Correll of Walkerton; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Sandra McNeal of North Liberty. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lorna Close and brother, Karles Correll.
Logan kept himself busy farming, repairing vehicles, collecting many things, and being with his family.
The family honored Logan's wishes, and cremation has taken place. The family will have a memorial at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Logan's name to the American Diabetes Association, 115 North Lafayette Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46601.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home “Walkerton Chapel” handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Logan's family.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020