Lois Crachy



July 24, 1928 - May 10, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Lois M. Crachy, 90, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 5:00 am Friday, May 10, 2019 in her residence. On July 24, 1928, Lois was born in Chicago, Illinois to Louis M. and Luella (Shufeld) Kirchner. In 1947, Lois married William Crachy at Salem Lutheran Church in Chicago, Illinois. They have been married for 72 wonderful years. Lois and William moved to South Bend in 1971 from Hickory Hills, Illinois.



Lois attended Hirsch High School in Chicago where she excelled in Art. Lois won her first scholarship to the Art Institute in Chicago at the age of 12. She continued attending the Chicago Art Institute and the American Academy of Fine Art in Chicago, and also with Printmaking and Airbrush at Indiana University of South Bend, Indiana. Lois was a Founder and Teacher at the Manor Art School in Chicago and she taught Oil Painting at the Art Center in South Bend, Indiana. Lois entered and exhibited in many Art Shows throughout the Midwest. She won First place at the 9th Biennial Show in South Bend and also Second Place at the 10th Biennial Show in South Bend. At the N.L.A.A 35th Annual Salon Show in Hammond, Indiana she won the Merit Award and she also won the Award of Distinction at the Michiana Regional Exhibit in South Bend. Lois exhibited in many of her own shows throughout the Midwest. She was privileged to have the 1st Art Show at the Century Center Art Center in South Bend.



Lois is survived by her husband, William Crachy of South Bend; four children, Sandra Crachy of South Bend, Susan Williams of Morro Bay, California, William L. and Valerie (Sailor) Crachy of Mishawaka, and Robert Crachy of Canyon Lake, California; one granddaughter, Amanda (Jeff) Crook; two great-grandchildren, Johnny Crook and Kenneth Crook; and one brother, Robert (Mary) Kirchner. Lois was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Norma Kirchner.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, May 20, 2019 in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, South Bend with Pastor Kenneth Peterson officiating. Burial will be held at 2:00 pm EST on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Chapel Hill Gardens, Oaklawn, Illinois. Memorial contributions may be made in Lois's memory to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1021 Manchester Drive, South Bend, Indiana 46615.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend, Indiana 46615. Published in South Bend Tribune from May 15 to May 16, 2019