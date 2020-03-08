|
Lois DeCloedt
April 3, 1931 - Feb. 21, 2020
PORT ORANGE, FL - Lois DeCloedt, 88, of Port Orange, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born April 3, 1931 in Mishawaka, Indiana, the daughter of the late Elmer and Helen Garda Case.
Lois graduated from Mishawaka High School and the Vogue Beauty College. She loved reading, baking, and crocheting. She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, Port Orange, FL and the Council of Catholic Women. She was a volunteer at the VA Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL, Halifax Hospital Auxiliary, and Halifax Hospice Thrift Store in Port Orange.
Lois was the widow of the late Marcel (Mike) DeCloedt of 31 years and is survived by her son, Michael DeCloedt, her daughter, Janice (DeCloedt) Dodge, her grandson, Cody Dodge, granddaughter, Sarah Davis (Chris); her two great-grandsons, Haden and Zander Davis; and her great-granddaughter, Liliana Davis. She is also survived by her two sisters, Joyce Bosler and Susan Penrod; and her three brothers, Robert Case, Ronald Case, and James Case.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 am Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. Bavo‘s Church, 511 W. 7th St., Mishawaka, IN (where she was a life long member).
Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
Memorial donations may be made to the Halifax Hospice of Port Orange.
Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020