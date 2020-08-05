Lois E. Asire
Nov. 14, 1930 - August 2, 2020
NILES, MI - Lois Eileen Asire, 89, of Niles went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at 5:15 a.m. Sunday, August 2 at Cass County Medical Care Facility following a lengthy illness.
Mrs. Asire was born November 14, 1930 in Mishawaka to the late Hazel (Miltenberger) and Robert E. Butterbaugh.
Lois was a 1948 graduate of Clay High School in South Bend, IN. On October 22, 1949 in South Bend, as Lois E. Butterbaugh, she married Dr. Harold E. Asire who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Karen Barker of Niles and Pegge Borst (Brett) of Bloomington, IL; four sons, Mark Asire (Kay) of Pacifica, CA, Richard Asire (Jan) of South Bend, Jeffery Asire (Karen) of Greenville, SC, and Tim Asire (Brenda) of Mahomet, IL; 23 grandchildren: Kim, Kristy, Kyle, Karla, Katherine, Kenny, Chad, Beau, Nathan, Matthew, Michael, Peter, Katie, Daniel, Jessica, Donnie, Laura, Lisa, Philip, Joshua, Emily, Tirzah, and Tamara, 54 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Donald Barker, Jr.; a great-grandson, Cameron Maust; a sister, Margaret Perkins; and two brothers, Kenneth and Richard Butterbaugh.
Lois was a faithful Pastor's wife as they ministered in Niles, MI for twenty years and then in Pinedale, WY for an additional thirty years. She gave much of her time as a church secretary and also served in many other areas of the ministry. She had a wonderful gift of hospitality as she graciously opened her home to many missionary and evangelist families and those in need.
In 2014, Lois and Harold retired and returned to Niles, MI.
Lois was devoted to her family and was especially grateful for any time she was able to spend with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Cass County Medical Care Facility for the excellent care they provided during her final months.
Funeral services for Lois will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Rd. Committal Services and burial will follow in South Bend City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 7 in the funeral home. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.