Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Lois E. Naragon Obituary
Lois E. Naragon

July 31, 1931 - Feb. 9, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Lois E. Naragon, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home on February 9, 2019. She was born July 31, 1931 in Bremen, Indiana to the late George and Florence (Foeckler) Schlemmer. Lois married Chester Naragon on December 10, 1950 and with this happy union was blessed with 2 sons, Dean and Garold. She enjoyed painting, creating clay figurines, listening to hymns, and spending time with family and friends. Lois is survived by her sons, Dean (Annette) Naragon of South Bend, IN and Garold (Sherri) Naragon of Mishawaka, IN; grandsons, Calon and Cory Naragon; great-grandchildren, Jedidiah, Jackson, Theodore, Marvin, Chellai, and Uriah; sisters, Vera Miller of Bremen, IN and Dorthy (Tom) Walter of Bremen, IN, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 6 siblings, Velma Stuckey, Reta Miller, Ester Huff, Evelyn Fox, Marjorie Reed, and Junior Schlemmer. Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 Mckinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. Friends may call Friday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Center Church, 530 East Ireland Road, South Bend, IN 46614. To share a remembrance of Lois or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019
