Lois Ellen Hostetler



Nov. 11, 1927 - Feb. 11, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Lois Ellen Hostetler, 91, passed away gracefully and peacefully on Monday morning, February 11, 2019 at Hospice House of Elkhart, after a sudden and brief struggle with cancer. Lois was born on November 11, 1927 in Elkhart, Indiana to Harvey and Ethel (Abbey) Kindig. She was a graduate of Elkhart High School.



On June 8, 1946, she married Austin D. Hostetler, Jr. Lois and Austin were married for 62 years, until Austin's passing in 2008. They were residents of Elkhart, Mishawaka, and Granger. Lois is survived by two of her three children, Daniel (Linda) Hostetler of El Paso, Texas and Lori (Ken) Fozo of South Bend. A daughter, Gayle (John) D'haenens of Mishawaka, passed away in 2015. Lois is also survived by seven of her eight grandchildren, Daniel (Danielle) Hostetler, Jr., Lauren Hostetler (fiance Maurice Linton), Jon (McDavid Adams) D'haenens, Dr. Joseph (Whitney) D'haenens, Andrew (Sarah Jones) D'haenens, Jessica (Matthew) Duerksen, and Angela (Jason) Cauffman. Her first grandchild, Karen D'haenens, passed away in 1979. Lois was also the proud great-grandmother to Henry, Quentin, Sophia, Matthew, Grace, Makenzie, Preston, Graham, Aubrey, Ashton, Hailie, Austin, and Hayden.



Lois worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for School City of Mishawaka for 21 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of the SCM Retired Secretaries group. In her free time, Lois loved to read, sew, and crochet. There are many friends and family members who have one of her crocheted blankets.



Lois was a member of Harris Prairie Church of Christ for 33 years. She attended Living Stone Church in South Bend for a time in more recent years. Lois believed in Jesus and the promise of an eternal home with Him. She looked forward to a reunion with her husband, daughter, and granddaughter.



Lois loved family very much and was intimately and actively involved with them. She was always up for an outing or road trip. Her love, wisdom, and fun nature will be greatly missed.



Join us for a Celebration of Lois' Life on Thursday, February 14 from 5:00 until 8:00pm in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, and one hour prior to the service on Friday. A service will be held on Friday, February 15 at 10:00am with Pastor Tim Stewart of North Liberty Church of Christ officiating. She will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger.



The family requests that and gifts in Lois' name be made to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545, (www.foundationforhospice.org/giving) where angels work day and night for the patients.