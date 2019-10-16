|
Lois Fay Lawrence
Jan. 3, 1929 - Oct. 12, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Lois Fay Lawrence went to be with the Lord after living on this earth for 90 years, 9 months, 9 days, and 9 hours. She was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away at 8:20 p.m. on October 12, 2019 at her home in Plymouth, Indiana.
Born in Phoenix, Arizona on January 3, 1929, she was a treasured daughter of Matt McDowell and Elizabeth (Hill) Hedgpeth. She was the third oldest of seven Hedgpeth children. Growing up she shared her childhood with three sisters: Prudence, Virginia, and Nancy; and three brothers, Larry, Jay, and Jerry.
Left to cherish Fay's memory are her daughters, Janet (Michael) Marshall, Susan (Roy) Strong, & Tracy (Michael) Huffaker; five grandchildren, Michelle (Adam) Gourley, Phillip (Ashley Hnatusko) Marshall, Clayton (Allison Jones) Marshall, Russell Ficke, & Douglas Ficke; four great-grandchildren, Adalynn Gourley, Lilly Gourley, Owen Gourley, and Matthias Ficke; her only living sibling, Jay Hedgpeth, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth in 2016, her sisters, brothers, and parents.
For her Indiana family and friends, a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at her grandson's home in Plymouth from 4-8 p.m. For her Arizona family and friends, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in the Prescott National Cemetery where she will be reunited with her devoted husband, Ken.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019