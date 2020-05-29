Lois H. Peterson
April 19, 1933 - May 26, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Lois H. Peterson, 87, resident of Mishawaka since 1998, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020 at Acres of Indiana Group Home - New Carlisle.
Lois was born April 19, 1933 in Lakeville, Indiana, to the late Earl and Caryl (Searfoss) Limerick.
She attended North Liberty Schools and graduated from Lakeville High School in 1951.
On July 31, 1951 in Lakeville, she was joined in marriage to Howard D. Fisher, the love of her life; to this union one son was born, Danny Lee (Cheryl) and one daughter, Debra Sue (Christopher) Murray. Howard would precede her in death December 29, 1979. They lived for most of their marriage in South Bend and surrounding area. Lois was later married to Rev. James Jessie of Hamlet, Indiana, Harold Hunt of Florida, and Harold Peterson of South Bend, all of whom also preceded her in death.
Lois gave her heart to the Lord as a teenager and was a pianist at several churches during her lifetime including Lakeville Bible Church, Highway Chapel Church of God, Hamlet, Indiana, and Hillside Missionary Church in South Bend. She also played piano on the radio during her teen years. She worked at K-Mart, AyrWay, and as an activity aide at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home in Plymouth.
She loved bluegills, morels, and enjoyed camping in her younger years.
She is survived by her children, three grandsons, Rick (Sylvia) Fisher of Phoenix, Joshua Murray of Mishawaka, and Nathan (Jillian) Murray of Granger; four great-grandchildren, Hannah, Ninah, Sam, and Lorelei; and two step-grandchildren, Nadia and Natalie Reed. She is also survived by a “special son”, Bruce Wolz, and sister-in-law, Lura Limerick.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four husbands; three brothers, Max, William, and Earl Limerick; and two sisters-in-law, Onalee and Shirley.
Funeral services for Lois will be at 1:00PM Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the North Liberty Church of Christ, 65225 IN-23, North Liberty, Indiana 46554, with Rev. Ken Fetter officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00AM until time of service Saturday at the church.
Live streaming of these services will begin at 1:00PM EST and 10:00AM PST. This can be seen by going to Palmer Funeral Home's website at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com and clicking on Lois Peterson's obituary. In the obituary, scroll to the bottom and follow the instructions to access the live stream for the services.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Rachel, Debbie C., Judy, Dawn, Debbie, and Gloria. They would also like to thank the staff at the Acres of Indiana, especially Susan, Michelle, Becky, Brenda, Winnie, and Jessica for their tender care. We would also like to thank Colin and Sarah from Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545.
Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be directed to the Peterson family at www.palmerfuneralhome.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 29, 2020.