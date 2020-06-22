Lois J. Creal
Feb. 6, 1927 - June 19, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Lois Joan Creal, 93 years old, passed away at 6:20 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Signature Health Care of Bremen. Mrs. Creal was born on February 6, 1927 in South Bend to the late Hazen and Gertrude (Nunn) Stanton. She has remained a lifelong area resident, wintering in Tucson, AZ for 20 years. On January 15, 1965 in Indianapolis, Lois and John A. Creal, Jr. were united in marriage. John preceded her in death on January 9, 2015.
Mrs. Creal is survived by her three daughters, Linda Albert of Granger, Judy (Dale) Sauer of Lakeville, and Patricia Young of Kalamazoo, MI, seven grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Troy Sauer; and her sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Richard Harmon.
Mrs. Creal retired in 1979 after thirty years as a commercial office clerk. She was a 1944 graduate of Lakeville High School. She enjoyed bowling, jigsaw puzzles and playing Scrabble.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville. Entombment will follow at Riverview Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the funeral home in Lakeville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lois J. Creal may be donated to Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 22, 2020.