Lois J. Overholser
Dec. 16, 1927 - July 14, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Lois J. Overholser, 92, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, July 14, 2020 at her residence in Granger, IN. She was born on December 16, 1927 in Mishawaka, IN, to Lester and Louise (Mensinger) Hoskins, both of whom preceded her in death.
On October 27, 1985 in South Bend, IN, Lois married Lora “Obie” E. Overholser, who preceded her in death on August 4, 2010.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Debra D. (Randy) Foster of Granger; grandchildren, Jamie Foster and Carrie Foster; four great-grandchildren, Alexandra (Tyler) Fisher, Hannah Shreve, Jacob Shreve, and Lola Timmons; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Nancy (Tom) Gorzkiewicz of Broken Arrow, OK. In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by daughters, LuAnn Baldoni and Cathy Baldoni, as well as granddaughter, Cathy Foster.
Lois graduated from Mishawaka High School and served as a member of the alumni association. She was a lifelong resident of the South Bend area. Lois was employed in payroll and billing at Ramada Inn, retiring in 1990 after ten years of service. She also worked at Hahn Nafe & Fisher law firm for many years. Lois was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in South Bend.
Funeral services for Lois will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church, 3012 S. Twyckenham Drive, South Bend, IN. Rev. Stacee Fischer Gehring will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00-3:00pm on Sunday at the church prior to the service. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Lois may be donated to Grace United Methodist Church, 3012 S. Twyckenham Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.
Online condolences may be left for the Overholser family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.