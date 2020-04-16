|
Lois Kimble
March 13, 1924 - April 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Lois Kimble transitioned peacefully to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, Indiana. She was born in Duluth, Georgia on March 13, 1924, to the late Willie Mae Oliver-Wells and Eugene Wells of Duluth, Georgia. She graduated from Gwinnett County School System, Duluth, Georgia. She was described as a very bright student who was eager to help others. Mrs. Kimble accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church for more than 65 years.
Mrs. Kimble was united in Holy Matrimony to Mr. Charles Kimble, who preceded her in death.
Lois relocated to South Bend and began her career as a Nurses Aide, at Saint Joseph Hospital. During her esteemed career she received numerous awards, honors, and recognitions, including a television interview.
Lois mentored a nursing student who successfully became Dr. Joyce Newman-Giger. Dr. Newman-Giger contributes much of her success with nursing skills to Lois's influence.
Lois's diligence and experience impacted the lives of many black women who aspired to become nurses and doctors. She dedicated her life to the medical field for 40 years and retired from Osteopathic Hospital.
Faith, family, and community values played a pivotal role in her life. She was a source of strength, encouragement, and support to many people.
Carrying her spirit forward are her three children: son, Wayne “Cheo” (Lelia) Waters of Peachtree City, Georgia; and daughters, Eugenia “Jeanie” Jenkins of Avon, Indiana and Kathye Jo Waters of South Bend, Indiana.
Momma Lois, as she was fondly called, leaves to cherish her loving spirit, six stepchildren: Cary (Darlean) Kimble, Sheena (Albert) Gavin, Keith (Dorothy) Kimble, Carl (Anna) Kimble, Edward “Chuckie” Kimble, and Cassandra (Derrick) Tyler. She also leaves to cherish her legacy twelve grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, thirty great-great-grandchildren, and one, great-great-great-grandchild.
Lois was preceded in death by two daughters, Yvonne (Ashley) Carothers Jr. and Gelaine Waters; and her loving siblings, Lewis James Wells, Lena Watson, Hattie Sue Knuckles, Lyman Wells, and Betty Jo Wells.
Mom had a twinkle in her eyes when her children were in her company and never missed a special family occasion; she was a proud mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. We will miss her dearly and cherish her love forever.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020