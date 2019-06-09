|
Lois L. Detamore
July 16, 1928 - March 7, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Lois L Detamore, 90, of Plymouth, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Lois was lovingly known as Strawberry by her community. She was the wife of Rev. David Detamore, DDS for 69 years, and the mother of Susan (Marty), James (Pamela), Steven (Lorna), and Jonathan (Jeannette), all Detamore. Visitation for Lois will be held Sat., June 15, 2019, at 12Noon until the 1pm service with Rev Steven Mullin, all at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth. A complete obituary can be seen at Johnson-Danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 9, 2019