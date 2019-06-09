Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
View Map
Service
Following Services
New Oak Hill Cemetery
Plymouth, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Detamore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois L. Detamore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois L. Detamore Obituary
Lois L. Detamore

July 16, 1928 - March 7, 2019

PLYMOUTH, IN - Lois L Detamore, 90, of Plymouth, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Lois was lovingly known as Strawberry by her community. She was the wife of Rev. David Detamore, DDS for 69 years, and the mother of Susan (Marty), James (Pamela), Steven (Lorna), and Jonathan (Jeannette), all Detamore. Visitation for Lois will be held Sat., June 15, 2019, at 12Noon until the 1pm service with Rev Steven Mullin, all at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth. A complete obituary can be seen at Johnson-Danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Download Now