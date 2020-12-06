Lois L. Markley
Dec. 4, 1932 - Dec. 3, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN -
Lois L. Markley, 87, of New Carlisle, Indiana passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was born on December 4, 1932 in Union Township to the late Carl W. and Edith A. (DeWitt) Martensen. On July 13, 1952 she married Vernon Markley who preceded her in death on May 21, 2011. Lois was also predeceased by one daughter, Theresa Vermillion, one daughter-in-law, Ericka and two brothers, Carl and Norman Martensen.
Lois is survived by one daughter, Nanette (Harry) Dudeck of New Carlisle, Indiana; two sons, Steven Markley of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Alan (Susan) Markley of New Carlisle, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Justin (Erin) Markley, Jack (Laura) Vermillon, Kamryn Vermillon, Sarah (Paul) Kerridge, Benjamin (Jerrica) Markley, Angela (Mike) Blankenbaker, Scott Mackey, and Stephani (Kristopher) Pullins; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Bennett of Laporte, Indiana and Doris Bennett of Seabring, Florida; and one brother, Herbert (Lilly) Martensen of Montgomery, Texas.
Lois loved spending time with her family. She was a long-time member of the New Prairie Community Fellowship Church. She worked as a bookkeeper for many different car dealerships throughout her life.
A Memorial visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 pm EST on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 201 S. Filbert St., New Carlisle, Indiana. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 pm EST in the funeral home. Burial will be in New Carlisle Cemetery next spring. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to New Prairie Community Fellowship Church in Lois's honor. Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.kaniewski.com
.